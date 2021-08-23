Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 spoilers: The fallout from the past

As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 on TNT next week, we’d go ahead and tell you this: Be afraid for some of your favorites. Pope is still somewhat out in the wind, Deran is in trouble, and we still have a feeling that something crazy is going to happen with Ren. She’s clearly unhappy with everything that Craig suggests and we understand why — how did he expect her to be okay with being told what to do?