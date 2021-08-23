Cancel
TV Series

Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 spoilers: The fallout from the past

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 on TNT next week, we’d go ahead and tell you this: Be afraid for some of your favorites. Pope is still somewhat out in the wind, Deran is in trouble, and we still have a feeling that something crazy is going to happen with Ren. She’s clearly unhappy with everything that Craig suggests and we understand why — how did he expect her to be okay with being told what to do?

Pamela Johnson
#Animal Kingdom#Tnt
TV Series
Entertainment
Spoilers
TV & Videos
Youtube
TV Series
TVShowsAce

'General Hospital' Spoilers: Peter's Fate Revealed, Nina's World Rocked

Monday’s episode of General Hospital contained a big cliffhanger that quickly generated plenty of buzz among fans. Ever since Peter August “died,” viewers have wondered if he would eventually show up still alive. Spoilers had hinted Peter might be back and show up in Nixon Falls, and that is exactly what happened during the August 23 show. What comes next on this front?
TV Shows

Big Brother 23: Where is Derek Xiao, Julie interview, Goodbye Messages?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode, we understand that there’s going to be enthusiasm for the Derek Xiao – Julie Chen interview. There was a short one tonight, but following the interview Julie noted that a longer one would be available soon. So where can you get it, and how...
TV Series

Dexter season 9: Should we get updates on old characters in 'New Blood'?

If you’ve heard a few things about Dexter season 9 already, then you probably know that the show is moving far away from Miami. The new series (entitled Dexter: New Blood) is going to be set in the fictional New York community of Iron Lake. There are a lot of new inhabitants there, and so far as we can tell, Dexter Morgan is going to be alone. (Sure, we know that Jennifer Carpenter is returning as Deb, but that character died in the series finale.)
TV Shows

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Thomas vs. the guys

As we prepare for Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 3, all signs point towards some more big arrivals on the beach. So who is at the center of the next episode? Think Thomas, who has a history with a lot of the guys on Katie Thurston’s season. Just from the snippet we saw in the promo tonight, it looks like there is no love lost.
TV Series

The Blacklist season 9: Do Reddington, Cooper need to trust each other?

We’re starting to slowly approach The Blacklist season 9, and there remain all sorts of questions about what it could look like. Megan Boone is gone from the show, and other than Liz’s death, it’s hard to fathom a clear starting-off point. Are there more criminals to track down? Can Reddington recover?
TV Series

The Walking Dead: Spoilery Season 11A Synopses Tease Reapers, Returns, and Reunions

New episode synopses reveal what's ahead in The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 1, including the return of the Reapers and a reunion with a friend-turned-foe. An official Season 11A synopsis already warned of the heightened struggles facing the survivors in these first eight of a final 24 episodes — part of what AMC calls the Final Season Trilogy — and episode titles gave audiences an idea of what to expect when The Walking Dead returns for the beginning of the end. Read on for more details about the new season premiering August 22 on AMC, but be warned of potential spoilers:
TV Series

Snowpiercer TV series' future revealed ahead of season 3 premiere

Snowpiercer spoilers follow. Snowpiercer has been given an early fourth season renewal by TNT. The announcement was made in a video shared on TNT's YouTube channel featuring Daveed Diggs and the rest of the show's cast as they prepared to wrap filming on season three. In a statement to Variety,...
TV Series

Lucifer: Netflix Drops Emotional Final Season Trailer

The end is nigh for Lucifer, which has cheated death on countless occasions. Netflix on Tuesday dropped the first official trailer for Lucifer Season Season 6, and it's good!. This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is...
TV Series

Love Island USA Season 3 Finale: Release Date and Spoilers

In episode 28 of the third season of ‘Love Island USA,’ the couples went out on dates where they discussed their future prospects after the show. Will and Kyra were finally in a relationship while Korey realized that he isn’t compatible with Olivia. If you’re looking for a detailed summary of the latest episode, you can refer to the recap laid out at the bottom. Now, here’s all the information we have on the season 3 finale that you might be interested to know!
TV Series

Yellowstone season 4 has fun with premiere date news in new promo

In the event you didn’t know already, Yellowstone season 4 finally has a premiere date! It’s something a lot of us have waited a long time for, and also pestered the Paramount Network about on a number of different occasions. When you consider all of this, it’s hard to blame...
Comics

Spoilers for Season 5 Episode 20 of "My Hero Academia," as well as a new visual for "My Villain Academia."

Spoilers for Season 5 Episode 20 of “My Hero Academia,” as well as a new visual for “My Villain Academia.”. The villains, like the heroes, have banded together to take on the heroes. The next episode will begin a new story arc called My Villain Academia. The villains train together in “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 20 (Episode 108).
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episode 3, 4 spoilers: 'Blue Flu,' 'Balancing'

Next week on NBC be prepared to see not just Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episode 3, but episode 4 to go along with it! Much like we saw tonight the comedy is going to be giving you another double-dose of new episodes. This final-season run is going to be extremely short, but hopefully still satisfying. You’ll get updates on characters, timely storylines, and also some nostalgia for earlier seasons.
TV Series
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Why is the show important to fans?

The Walking Dead began as a series of comics by creator Robert Kirkman, which snowballed into today’s giant franchise. Every fragment has made and contributed to the world to which fans have dedicated themselves. Time may have seemed to have gone by quickly, but the show has been on for nearly 11 years now – crazy!

