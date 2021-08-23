23 Teams in 23 Days: The Captain Shreve Gators

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Captain Shreve Gators have high hopes in 2021. “We really want to get back to that 2019 team when we were district champions, but we want to be better than them. We want to go deep in the playoffs, go undefeated, make a trip to the dome,” says Senior defensive lineman Ckelby Givens. “We don’t want to be like that team last year that went 5-4. That playoff loss, I cried, it hurt us bad.”