atmos x adidas Forum Low ‘Wheat’ Official Images

First surfaced in mid-June, the premium Nike Dunk Low “Cider” is finally set to drop ahead of autumn. Dipped in fall-friendly tones, the upcoming sneakers serve as more evidence to the classic Nike Sportswear design’s current popularity, as they’ve garnered a lot of attention over the past two months. While not an interpretation by the Swoosh’s All Conditions Gear category, the latest take on Peter Moore’s 36-year-old model boasts a “Off Noir/Cider/Dark Chocolate/Wild Berry” color palette that would fit perfectly on an outdoors-oriented proposition. The pair’s extensive color-blocking also lends itself to the Nike SB imprint, although the style is entirely part of the brand’s mainline roster of offerings. With its smooth leather to hairy, high-quality suede, the option will surely help propel the low-top Nike Dunk into the next four decades.