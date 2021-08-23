atmos x adidas Forum Low ‘Wheat’ Official Images
Adidas Originals will connect with atmos for a clean collaboration that will be on the Forum Low that debuts this Fall. This adidas Forum Low by atmos is inspired by work boots comes highlighted with Flax suede on the upper along with a long hair suede on the Three Stripes branding. Furthering the theme, we have metal eyelets, tonal branding, and boot-inspired laces. Finally, a Gum rubber outsole and atmos branded hangtag finishes the look.www.sneakerfiles.com
