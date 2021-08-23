Cancel
atmos x adidas Forum Low ‘Wheat’ Official Images

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas Originals will connect with atmos for a clean collaboration that will be on the Forum Low that debuts this Fall. This adidas Forum Low by atmos is inspired by work boots comes highlighted with Flax suede on the upper along with a long hair suede on the Three Stripes branding. Furthering the theme, we have metal eyelets, tonal branding, and boot-inspired laces. Finally, a Gum rubber outsole and atmos branded hangtag finishes the look.

