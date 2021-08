BOONE — Competitive Appalachian State sports returned in emphatic fashion at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Thursday, Aug. 19, where the Mountaineers women's soccer team thrashed UNC Asheville 3-0. "I thought the girls played well, I thought they were organized and to get a shutout is big," Mountaineers head coach Sarah Strickland said. "I thought we made some mistakes, but I thought that we capitalized on some opportunities. There's things we need to clean up but there's also some really good moments tonight to build off of."