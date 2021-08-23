Port Arthur Police investigating Saturday night armed robbery at Walgreen's

Port Arthur Police are investigating a Saturday night armed robbery at the Port Arthur Walgreen’s on Ninth Avenue and Highway 365.

According to Port Arthur police, an armed man wearing a mask went inside the pharmacy and demanded an undisclosed amount money. The suspect ran away from the scene, and no one was hurt.

So far, police have not released surveillance photos or video of the suspect.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…