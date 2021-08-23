Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur Police investigating Saturday night armed robbery at Walgreen's

Posted by 
12NewsNow
12NewsNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X382O_0bZonysM00

Port Arthur Police are investigating a Saturday night armed robbery at the Port Arthur Walgreen’s on Ninth Avenue and Highway 365.

According to Port Arthur police, an armed man wearing a mask went inside the pharmacy and demanded an undisclosed amount money. The suspect ran away from the scene, and no one was hurt.

So far, police have not released surveillance photos or video of the suspect.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Comments / 0

12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Southeast Texas#Weather#Walgreen#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy