It’s a fast start, and a quick season for the Rice Lake girls golf team, which has already been on the course a few times in the early going this season. The Warriors have a small group after few injuries and limited participation. Rice Lake does have some varsity returners from last year’s team that finished third of five teams in the Big Rivers Conference a season ago and took sixth as a team at regionals. Third-year coach Taylor Hanvelt hopes the team can grow together with lessons from the experienced players helping guide their teammates as the season progresses.