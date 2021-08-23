Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Becca Block Named Athletes Unlimited Defensive Player of the Year

By Mike McAllister
Posted by 
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5SoV_0bZonklQ00

Former Syracuse lacrosse star defender Becca Block was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Athletes Unlimited professional lacrosse league. Block finished the season with 22 ground balls, 19 draw controls and 12 caused turnovers to win the award in the inaugural pro lacrosse season for Athletes Unlimited. The league also featured several former Syracuse stars, including Orange head coach Kayla Treanor.

Block graduated from Syracuse in 2013 as one of the best defenders in program history. Block was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and was an All Big East First Team selection as a junior and senior. In addition, She was a Northeast Region All First Team selection in her final two years with the Orange.

Since graduating, Block has played professionally for the United Women's Lacrosse League and the US National Team. Representing Team USA, she helped the Americans win the 2017 US Women's World Cup and World Games.

Block also became a highly respected lacrosse coach following her time at Syracuse. Her coaching career began in 2014 with Vermont. After spending the 2015 season with Michigan State and 2016 campaign with Florida. She was hired by Harvard as an assistant prior to the 2018 season. Block has been on the Harvard staff ever since, and currently holds the Associate Head Coach title.

Katie Rowan-Thompson was recently announced as the first women's lacrosse player to have her jersey honored by Syracuse. It would not be a surprise if Becca Block joined her in the rafters of the Dome in the future.

Comments / 0

AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
333
Followers
540
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Treanor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#National Lacrosse League#World Games#Orange#All Big East First Team#The Us National Team#Americans#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAswishappeal.com

Griner dunks in blowout Mercury win

Brittney Griner leaving the game late with an ankle injury, which the Mercury hope won’t be too serious, had a sobering effect on Phoenix’s 106-79 victory over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win, while Skylar Diggins-Smith (27 points, five assists) and Diana Taurasi (21 points, nine assists) were also phenomenal. Brianna Turner added 10 points, 15 boards and two blocks to the winning cause.
NFLchatsports.com

Dell Curry Sonya Cheated On Me W/ Ex-NFL Player

Dell Curry says his estranged wife, Sonya, cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end ... and then lied to him about it. It's all spelled out in court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, in which Steph Curry's father says Sonya is, and has been, dating Steven Johnson -- a 6th-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft.
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
247Sports

Jalen Rose reacts to Emoni Bates' commitment to Memphis

The Memphis Tigers landed their second five-star recruit of the 2021 college basketball offseason when Emoni Bates announced his commitment to coach Penny Hardaway’s program on Wednesday. Bates is the No. 4 ranked overall player and the No. 1 ranked small forward in the recruiting class of 2021. Bates joins...
BasketballABC7 Chicago

The best player in WNBA history at every jersey number

The WNBA's key number this season is 25, as the league celebrates its silver anniversary season. The WNBA launched in June 1997 with eight teams, expanded to as many as 16 at one point, and currently has 12. As the league prepares to resume the 2021 season, first with the...
BasketballABC7 Los Angeles

WNBA's best 25 under 25: Ranking A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and all the young stars

The Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, 40, and the Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi, 39, won their fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. The Minnesota Lynx's Sylvia Fowles won her fourth gold, and at age 35 was just one point shy Tuesday of becoming the first player in league history to have a 30-point, 20-rebound game. The "older generation" of WNBA players is still going strong.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Alperen Sengun's run with Rockets' summer league team ends

LAS VEGAS — Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun’s summer league is over with the forward/center Monday traveling to spend a few weeks in Turkey before returning to Houston in September before the start of training camp. Sengun was a standout for the Rockets during his four games in Las Vegas, He...
College SportsPosted by
CBS Detroit

‘It Shows That Anything Is Possible’: Kayla Wood On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse

(CBS Local Sports)– The fourth weekend of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse begins Friday, August 13 and defender Kayla Wood has separated herself as one of the best players in the league. The former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill star is second in the league in points and that means she is one of the captains for this weekend’s games. Players receive points based on individual and team performance and Wood has garnered the majority of her points from being on winning teams in the first three weeks.
Houghton, MImichigantechhuskies.com

Laura De Marchi named GLIAC Women's Scholar-Athlete of the Year

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Laura De Marchi from the Michigan Tech volleyball team has been named the 2021 GLIAC Women's Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced on Friday (Aug. 13). De Marchi holds a 3.83 grade-point average in biomedical engineering while also pursuing a degree in electrical engineering with...
Sports1037thegame.com

Cajuns Bryan Named to Female Student-Athlete of the Year

Ragin’ Cajuns softball player Ciara Bryan has been voted the Sun Belt Female Student-Athlete of the Year. The Cajuns outfielder secures her first honors of the 2021 season on Monday. Bryan was also awarded the Newcomer of the Year in Spring 2021. The Sun Belt Student-Athlete of the Year is...
chatsports.com

Megan Gustafson signs with the Mystics for the remainder of the 2021 WNBA season

The Washington Mystics have signed Megan Gustafson for the remainder of the 2021 WNBA season, according to a press release on Wednesday. Gustafson is averaging 3.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game after six appearances with Washington. She originally signed in June due to an injury hardship. However, she signed three seven-day contracts since July 1. Also, with Emma Meesseman not playing this season, this also opened up the opportunity for Gustafson to remain after the Olympic break.
Lake Worth, FLpalmbeachstate.edu

Scarpino named PBSC athletics director

John Scarpino has been named Palm Beach State College’s new athletics director. The announcement comes as the program transitions this fall from Division I to Division II in the National Junior College Athletic Association. “I look forward to the challenge of transitioning into Division II and working with our seasoned,...
Lake Placid, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Gilligan named Northwood athletic director

LAKE PLACID — Trevor Gilligan is Northwood School’s new athletic director, the school announced on Monday. Gilligan will take over the athletic department from Gino Riffle, who will transition into the school’s Director of Admission role. “I am thrilled and honored to be the next athletic director at Northwood School,”...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

WCWS star Odicci Alexander to debut with Athletes Unlimited

Odicci Alexander’s incredible summer will include her debut in the Athletes Unlimited professional softball league on Saturday. Alexander took the sports world by storm at the Women’s College World Series in June when she pitched upstart James Madison to victories over No. 1 seed Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State. Her iron will and energetic play captured the interest of millions amid record television ratings for ESPN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy