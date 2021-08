Fort Dodge boys golf coach Mike Mericle continues to preach the balance between being competitive and having fun on the course. The Dodgers’ 2021 campaign tees off with an 18-hole dual against the newly-formed Waukee Northwest at The Legacy on Wednesday. Regardless of the individual scores or final team result, Mericle is hoping his squad — which returns only two letterwinners — learns the ins and outs of high-level CIML competition, while enjoying the experience along the way.