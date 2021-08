What’s the statute of limitations on Star Wars spoilers? These days, if you’re talking The Mandalorian, it’s more or less the minute the episode ends, by the time Twitter blabs all the details. But going by Disney itself, it seems to be roughly eight or nine months – because a brand new episode of making-of series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is about to drop, and it delves into one of the biggest developments of the Season 2 finale, the surprise appearance of one Mark Hamill. And we’re not talking ‘Mark Hamill voicing a weird little alien’ or anything – no, it’s actual Mark Hamill, who turned up as actual Luke Skywalker, to take actual possession of actual Baby Yoda at the end of the most recent episode.