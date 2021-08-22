The Best of John Mulaney Featuring Pete Davidson | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thank u, next (Vitamin String Quartet’s version). Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor have reportedly called it quits on their reported relationship. Sources less reliable than Lady Whistledown have been tracking the romance for the past five months. “Their mates think they make a great couple, but the distance has made it completely unworkable,” a source claimed to The Sun UK. “They had fun and will remain close, but unless something drastic changes, their relationship won’t recover.” On top of busy schedules, Davidson is based in New York and Dynevor in England. “It was wild while it lasted, and they both really care for each other,” the source continued. “But the distance has put a strain on them.” Representatives for both stars did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The couple was last seen together at Wimbledon, where they both put the “P.D.” in PDA. While they never officially confirmed their relationship, Davidson did tell a fan he was dating his “celebrity crush.” Seems there’s no fanfiction happy ending here. But, hey, at least Phoebe from Bridgerton’s tethers, Phoebe Bridgers and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, are doing all right. Indie-saint Bridgers is in a relationship with Paul Mescal of Hulu’s Normal People, making it official in June 2021; meanwhile, Waller-Bridge and playwright Martin McDonagh are still going strong. So, it didn’t work out with the local jester. There’s always next social season.