Be part of Vikings it was not an easy job. Y Alexander Ludwig can lecture on that: from 2014 to last year he put himself in the shoes of Bear, the son of Ragnar Lodbrok. In this way, the actor obtained the affection of all the fans of the series that continues to be a rage in Netflix. But the truth is that his life continued beyond the role and currently he immersed himself in another project that has nothing to do with acting. Here’s what Ludwig looks like today.