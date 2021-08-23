Cancel
Simply A Soothing Selection of Humorous Memes

By haunted_admin
 4 days ago
Congratulations. You've made it through another weekend. If you can already feel the weight of the work week crawling onto your shoulders, brush that crap right off and stop that bad juju in its tracks. You're probably wondering how to banish the "Sunday Scaries" and that Monday gloom. Well, don't stress, because we've got a pretty funny collection of memes and moderately witty tweets to help distract from the pain of the monotony. Keep that chin up. And remember, memes always have your back.

ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
#Memes#Stress
