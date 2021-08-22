‘It Really Broke Our Heart’: Crowd Gathers In Northeast Philadelphia To Support Local Afghan Community Following Taliban Takeover

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crowds gathered in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday to support the local Afghan community and families separated by the conflict happening overseas. Organizers say Sunday’s Stand with Philadelphia’s Afghan Community rally was a call for humanitarian and diplomatic support for the thousands seeking to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban forces gained power within recent days.

Families separated during this conflict are calling for aid as quickly as possible including a scholar who came to the United States three years ago from Afghanistan with his wife and two children. He now worries the rest of his family may be in grave danger.

“My parents, my brothers and sisters, my uncles and cousins are all there right now in Kabul, Afghanistan and seeing the situation right now it really broke our heart and really is a humanitarian crisis,” one man said.

In an interview last week, President Biden estimated there are up to 15,000 U.S. citizens trapped inside Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Governor Phil Murphy sent a letter to President Biden . He says Afghan refugees are welcome in New Jersey.