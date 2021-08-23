Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Hubble Views a Galaxy in a 'Furnace'

SpaceRef
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis jewel-bright image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 1385, a spiral galaxy 68 million light-years from Earth, which lies in the constellation Fornax. The image was taken with Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3, which is often referred to as Hubble's workhorse camera thanks to its reliability and versatility. It was installed in 2009 when astronauts last visited Hubble, and 12 years later it remains remarkably productive.

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiral Galaxy#Furnace#Hubble Space Telescope#Wide Field Camera 3#Latin#French#European Space Agency#Esa Hubble Nasa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Posted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
techeblog.com

Astronomers Discover Massive Structure at Edge of Milky Way Galaxy That Can’t Be Explained

Nanjing University (China) astronomers recently used the five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) and came across a massive elongated structure as they searched for clouds of neutral atomic hydrogen (HI). This is the extension to the first galactic quadrant of the Shield-Centaur arm (Outer Scutum-Centaurus [OSC)] and appears to be located far behind it, which is a secondary spiral arm of the Milky Way, lovsyrf 71,750 light years from the galactic center. Read more for a video and additional information.
Narcity

The 'Rarest Full Moon Of 2021' Will Rise This Weekend & It Won't Happen Again For Years

There will be a seasonal full blue moon over Canada this weekend and another one like it won't be around again for years. You'll be able to spot it on August 22 and according to The Weather Network, it's the "rarest full moon of 2021" because not only is it a blue moon but it's also the first one to happen in the summer in five years.
techeblog.com

Intelligent Extraterrestrial Civilizations May be Harvesting Energy from Black Holes Using Dyson Spheres

Researchers from the National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, led by Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao, searched for evidence of Dyson spheres, which is a megastructure that completely encompasses a star and captures a large percentage of its power output. However, this time, they were seeking an “inverse Dyson sphere” (IDS), which could technically harvest energy from a black hole in a similar fashion. Read more for two videos about Dyson spheres and additional information.
MySanAntonio

Watch: Solar flare eruption on the sun could be headed for Earth

As if we didn't have enough to worry about here on Earth, the sun is starting to act up. A sun spot, officially called AR2859, erupted in a magnificent blast Tuesday. The solar activity is part of a days-long event that could bring what's called "coronal mass ejection" hurling towards the planet.
AstronomyDesign Taxi

NASA Shot Lasers At The Moon For 50 Years, And One Finally Bounced Back

For the last decade, scientists at NASA have been taking aim with laser beams at a tiny reflector on the moon. Around 240,000 miles away, the panel—the size of a paperback novel—suddenly fired one back. This reflector is mounted on the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a spacecraft that has been...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Rare Blue Moon of August 2021 rises tonight. Here's what to expect.

The August full moon rises tonight (Aug. 22), bringing skywatchers a rare seasonal "Blue Moon." The full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," reaches its peak Sunday morning at 8:02 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). For New York City observers, the full moon will rise at 8:47 p.m., after the sun sets at 7:45 p.m. local time that day. However, it will appear large in the sky throughout both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to The Farmers' Almanac.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

A Signal from Space Is on a 16-Day Cycle. Scientists Just Ruled Out an Explanation

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have captured unprecedented observations of bizarre signals in space, revealing new insights about why some of these unexplained pulses, known as fast radio bursts (FRBs), appear to flash in clear periodic patterns. First detected in 2007,...
AstronomySpaceRef

Hubble Captures Giant Star on the Edge of Destruction

In celebration of the 31st anniversary of the launching of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers aimed the renowned observatory at a brilliant "celebrity star," one of the brightest stars seen in our galaxy, surrounded by a glowing halo of gas and dust. The price for the monster star's opulence is...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“The Hubble Time Machine” — New Ultra Deep Field With Light Equal to One-Hundred-Billion Suns

The new version of Hubble’s deep image is shown above. In dark grey you can see the new light that has been found surrounding nearly every galaxy in this field. That light corresponds to the brightness of more than one hundred billion suns. It took researchers at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias almost three years to produce this deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space by recovering a large quantity of ‘lost’ light around the largest galaxies in the iconic Hubble Ultra-Deep Field (HUDF).
Astronomychemistryworld.com

Mystery around life on other planets deepens as researchers find suspicious amounts of methane on Saturn’s moon

Last year, a team of scientists suggested that phosphine in Venus’s clouds could be a sign of life – a study that has now been contested by scientists proposing how volcanoes and atmospheric chemistry could have produced the compound.1 At the same time, a different study has discovered that there’s too much methane on Saturn’s moon Enceladus to come from simple geochemical processes.2 Instead, it might be produced by microbes living in hydrothermal vents deep under the moon’s icy surface.
AstronomyPosted by
NBC News

Hubble captures an ‘Einstein Ring’

A new photograph from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a stunning “Einstein Ring” billions of light-years from Earth — a phenomenon named after Albert Einstein, who predicted that gravity could bend light. The round object at the center of the photograph released by the European Space Agency is actually three...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
LiveScience

10 things we know about the secret X-37B space plane

The U.S. Department of Defense's uncrewed X-37B spy plane is one of the most intriguing spaceships in the world, flying regular covert missions whose purposes aren't fully known. But over the years, information about the craft, which is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), has come to light in dribs and drabs. Here, we take a look at 10 things that can be definitively said about the secretive space plane.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Exoplanet-Hunting Satellite CHEOPS Unexpectedly Detects a Strange Planet “Without a Known Equivalent”

The exoplanet satellite hunter CHEOPS of the European Space Agency (ESA), in which the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) is participating along with other European institutions, has unexpectedly detected a third planet passing in front of its star while it was exploring two previously known planets around the same star. This transit, according to researchers, will reveal exciting details about a strange planet “without a known equivalent.”
Posted by
ScienceAlert

Thousands of New Radio Signals Have Been Detected From Nearby Cosmic Sources

A powerful radio telescope staring at a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way has detected thousands of hitherto unknown radio sources. In the direction of the Large Magellanic Cloud, thousands of nearby stars, supernovae, and distant galaxies have been detected in radio wavelengths for the first time, data that could yield new information about the inner workings and evolution of these fascinating objects. It's all part of the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) Early Science Project being conducted using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) facility in Australia, one of the most sensitive radio telescopes in operation. It's peering into...
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

A giant asteroid buzzed the Earth yesterday

A gigantic asteroid that is considered potentially hazardous by NASA zipped past the Earth yesterday at a very high rate of speed. The asteroid, called 2016 AJ193, flew past the Earth at a velocity of 58,000 mph. It’s hard to imagine a speed that high; it equates to traveling about 16 miles every second.

Comments / 0

Community Policy