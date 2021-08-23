Hubble Views a Galaxy in a 'Furnace'
This jewel-bright image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 1385, a spiral galaxy 68 million light-years from Earth, which lies in the constellation Fornax. The image was taken with Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3, which is often referred to as Hubble's workhorse camera thanks to its reliability and versatility. It was installed in 2009 when astronauts last visited Hubble, and 12 years later it remains remarkably productive.spaceref.com
