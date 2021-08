SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (CBSLA) – The all-star team from the Torrance Little League was no-hit Wednesday in the Little League World Series, losing 1-0 to its counterpart from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sioux Falls will now play in the Tom Seaver Bracket championship game Saturday, while Torrance will play in an elimination bracket game Thursday. If Torrance wins its game Thursday against the team from Ohio, it will advance to Saturday’s championship game of the Tom Seaver Bracket, which would be a rematch against South Dakota. The loser of Thursday’s game will be eliminated. Torrance is seeking to become the first team from...