Gervonta Davis Walks Away From Plane Crash In Florida

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well-known Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis walked away from a plane crash in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the private jet crashed on Saturday afternoon just after takeoff because of a landing gear malfunction. The plane lost a nose wheel and left the runway.

A total of 14 people were on board. The FAA report said one person had a minor injury.

Davis went on Instagram, live from the tarmac after the crash, and said he was not hurt.