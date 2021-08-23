Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wainwright extends mastery of Pirates in Cardinals’ 3-0 win

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sveWP_0bZomBAk00

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0.

The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one.

Wainwright threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn’t permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his last seven decisions against them.

The 39-year-old right-hander struck out nine and did not walk a batter in improving to 20-7 lifetime against Pittsburgh.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
64K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Pirates#Mlb#Baseball#Pirates In Cardinals#The St Louis Cardinals
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Adam Frazier Was Traded at the Correct Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Adam Frazier days before the trade deadline, but it now looks like they dealt him at the right time. The Pittsburgh Pirates made a deal with the San Diego Padres to send infielder Adam Frazier to the Friars for a three-player player package. We all knew that Frazier was playing way over his head when the Pirates traded him, and it’s starting to show. It now looks like the Pirates traded Frazier at the right time.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Future of Kevin Newman

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 31: Kevin Newman #27 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on July 31, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman has looked like a solid batter this past month...
MLBIndiana Gazette

Smith, Kelly homers help Arizona thwart Pirates sweep bid

PITTSBURGH — Carson Kelly and Pavin Smith hit solo home runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks came back against the Pirates’ bullpen for a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night. Kelly’s homer came in the seventh against Pittsburgh reliever Anthony Banda (2-1) to give the Diamondbacks the lead for good. Smith’s solo...
abc17news.com

Dodgers pummel Pirates 9-0 for 6th straight win, gain on SF

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy slugged two homers and drove in five runs to highlight a power performance by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the Pirates, won their sixth in a row overall, and are now three games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who lost to the New York Mets 6-2. AJ Pollock and Corey Seager also homered for the Dodgers. The Pirates were limited to three hits in losing their fifth in a row and 15th in 17 games.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 9, Pirates 0: Back to 3 games back

The Dodgers seized the opportunity to get back to 3 games back of the Giants in the NL West for the first time since the first of the month with a dominant 9-0 win over the Pirates to complete the sweep Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The Mets finally beat...
wesb.com

Pirates Beat Cardinals 4-0

The Pittsburg Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Friday night in game one of a three game series. The Pirates are now 43 and 79 in the season and the Cardinals are 62 and 59. The Pirates and Cardinals are set to face off again tonight at 6:50 right...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Cardinals shut out in first game of series with Pirates 4-0

The Cardinals were shut out 4-0 in the series opener against the Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, August 20, 2021, in their first game of a three game series. St. Louis lost their last two out of three games in a home series against Milwaukee that ended on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
MLBKSDK

The Cardinals shut out 4-0 by the Pirates Friday night

ST. LOUIS — Friday’s Game Report: Pirates 4, Cardinals 0. Getting runners on base wasn’t a problem for the Cardinals on Friday night. Getting them all the way around the bases was the issue. The Cardinals had 10 hits, albeit all of them singles, and left 12 runners on base...
chatsports.com

Pirates take series opener over Cardinals, 4-0

Two of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ most maligned players on the season – Mitch Keller and Gregory Polanco – played key roles in the club’s 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Friday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Keller, who entered the game with a disappointing 3-10 record and...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Unable to Sweep Cardinals, Fall 3-0

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 22: Kevin Newman #27 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws to first base for an out against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on August 22, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates took on...
Posted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tsutsugo, Newman homer in Pirates 5-4 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Newman homered and Ke’Bryan Hayes added a two-run single, rallying the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Leadoff hitter Ben Gamel added three hits and a walk, and Jacob Stallings had two hits for the Pirates. Edmundo Sosa,...
bucsdugout.com

Pirates sunk by Cards 3-0

It’s official: Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has killed more Pirates than the British Navy. In today’s game thread, BD Commentariat member DekesLeft noted that Wainwright has a lifetime 19-7 record against the Pirates. Um, make that twenty, Deke. Wainwright certainly didn’t pitch like someone staring down the barrel at forty,...
The Southern

Photos: Cardinals avoid series sweep by Pirates, win 3-0

The Cardinals will try to avoid being swept by the Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in their final game of a three game series. St. Louis lost their previous game of the series 5-4 on Saturday, August 21, 2021. The Cardinals next game...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - 8/24/2021

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-84) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-80), August 24, 2021 @ 7:05 p.m. Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-7, 4.06 ERA) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-13, 5.49 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute changes) Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas (RF) Pavin Smith (1B) Asdrubel Cabrera (3B) Carson Kelly (C) David Peralta (LF) Josh VanMeter...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals give catcher Yadier Molina one-year extension

The Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension with franchise icon Yadier Molina, reports Katie Woo of the Athletic (Twitter link). The deal will keep the 10-time All-Star in St. Louis for the 2022 season. It’s not surprising the two sides were able to line up on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy