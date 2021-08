Someday, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will settle by the porch and reminisce that one time Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones brutally welcomed him to the pros during a preseason game. Up against defending AFC champions Saturday night, Lance made his way to the field to take over Jimmy Garoppolo and immediately gets flatted by Jones, who must have been licking his chops at the prospect of finally getting back to see action and blow through a porous offensive line, albeit in a meaningless contest. He got his wish in this play: