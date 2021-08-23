Mets' Marcus Stroman: Fires quality start
Stroman (9-12) picked up the win in Sunday's 7-2 victory over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings. New York scored three in the first of Los Angeles' starter David Price and that would prove to be all the support Stroman needed on the day. The 30-year-old retired 15 of 17 batters faced outside of the fourth inning, the frame during which Stroman permitted both runs and four total baserunners. He's now recorded a decision in nine straight starts, a stretch that's seen Stroman go 3-6.www.cbssports.com
