Flash Flood Watch issued for Big Island East, Big Island Interior, Big Island North by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 03:16:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Big Island Summit; Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Haleakala Summit; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Leeward; Koolau Windward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains; Windward Haleakala FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH LATE TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Molokai, Kauai, Maui, Lanai, Niihau, the Big Island, Oahu and Kahoolawe. * Through late tonight. * A gale low associated with the remnants of former TC Linda is moving westward into the Hawaiian Islands this morning. Unstable conditions moving through the state will produce rain showers across all islands, heavy at times, increasing the threat for flash flooding through late tonight. Thunderstorms may also anchor over island mountains as strong winds with this system produce heavier showers over higher terrain areas. * Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.