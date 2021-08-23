Cancel
Furnas County, NE

Flash Flood Warning issued for Furnas, Harlan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Furnas; Harlan The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Furnas County in south central Nebraska West Central Harlan County in south central Nebraska * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 928 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen in much of the Warning area as of 925 PM CDT, including a mesonet station with 4.52 inches six miles east-southeast of Oxford. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area over the next few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Oxford, Orleans, Stamford and Hollinger. This includes the following streams and drainages Methodist Creek, School Creek, Deep Creek, Rope Creek, Turkey Creek, Flag Creek, Sappa Creek, Milrose Creek and Beaver Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

