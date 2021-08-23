Cancel
Kearney County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kearney, Phelps by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kearney; Phelps A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN...SOUTHEASTERN PHELPS...SOUTHWESTERN KEARNEY AND NORTHEASTERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 927 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Huntley, or 20 miles southeast of Holdrege, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Franklin, southeastern Phelps, southwestern Kearney and northeastern Harlan Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

