Franklin County, NE

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT MONDAY FOR NORTHWESTERN PHILLIPS, WEST CENTRAL FRANKLIN, SOUTHEASTERN FURNAS AND HARLAN COUNTIES At 850 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in much of the area this evening as of 845 PM CDT, including a measured report of 3.80 inches six miles east-southeast of Oxford. Some locations that could experience flooding include Alma, Orleans, Stamford, Republican City, Long Island, Huntley, Woodruff and Harlan County Dam. This includes the following streams and drainages Flag Creek, Cook Creek, School Creek, Prairie Dog Creek, Sappa Creek, Milrose Creek, Beaver Creek, Turkey Creek, Rope Creek, West Branch Thompson Creek and Crystal Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

County
Franklin County, NE
City
Franklin, NE
City
Huntley, NE
#Long Island#Heavy Rain#West Branch#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Franklin Flood Advisory#Northwestern Phillips#Oxford
