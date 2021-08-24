Another heat wave builds in the Bi-State this week

Another stretch of dangerous heat has developing across parts of Missouri and Illinois. A heat advisory has been issued for the area including all of the metro St. Louis region through 9 p.m. Thursday.

After being near 90° for the high temperature Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the mid to perhaps even upper 90s for several days this week. Humidity levels have also increased creating dangerous afternoon heat indices above 105° in much of the metro area.

Scattered thunderstorms brought some brief relief from the heat Monday afternoon but rain chances are lower for the rest of the week. Otherwise, the steamy weather pattern is expected to linger for much of the week.

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat index values will top out between 105 and 110° in the heart of the urban corridor.

By the end of the week, the temperatures are expected to drop slightly as the core of the hot air drifts away. It is still hot and humid and by the end of the weekend, perhaps some scattered showers and storms.

Remember, high heat coupled with high humidity increases the risk for heat-related illness.

Limit your time outdoors during the hottest time of day. Wear loose, light-colored clothing and try to get into the air conditioning as often as possible. Drink plenty of water. Keep pets inside during heat like this and remember to check on elderly family and friends along with your children.

The first sign of many heat-related illnesses starts with the sweat glands. If you're outside this week and not sweating, that could be your first sign that you may be getting overheated and/or dehydrated.