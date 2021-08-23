Cancel
BREAKING: Mississippians Who Refuse to Quarantine Could Face Jail Time

Cover picture for the article

Mississippians who test positive for the China virus and refuse to quarantine could face jail time and severe fines, according to the state’s top health officer. Dr. Thomas Dobbs issued an “isolation order” that states, “All persons residing in Mississippi must immediately home-isolate on first knowledge of infection with COVID-19.”

Posted by
Mighty 990

Gov. Lee Authorizes ‘Involuntary Commitment’ During Health Care Operations

There is growing concern among Tennesseans after Gov. Bill Lee quietly issued an Executive Order on Friday giving the state permission to call up the National Guard and State Guard “in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations.”. Tennessee Stands, an influential statewide conservative coalition, said they found...
Shelby County, TNPosted by
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Masks Required in Shelby County Schools

“Shelby County and most of Tennessee are experiencing high rates of community transmission of COVID-19. In large part, this is due to the low percentage of vaccinated people in the County and the State. The CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report for July 30, 2021 provides an example of how the Delta variant is highly transmissible. During July, multiple summer events and large public gatherings in the town of Barnstable County, Massachusetts, resulted in an increased number of COVID-19 cases, from zero cases per 100,000 persons per day on July 3rd to 177 cases per 100,000 persons by July 17th. In order to respond to the highly contagious Delta variant, the CDC recommends that all persons, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks in indoor public settings in areas such as Shelby County where COVID-19 transmission is high. www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov. Vaccination is the most important strategy to prevent severe illness and death.
Germantown, TNPosted by
Mighty 990

Germantown Threatens to Fire Unvaccinated City Workers

The City of Germantown is requiring all employees to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine. City workers have until Labor Day to be vaccinated or they will be “placed on administrative leave or termination,” said City Administrator Patrick Lawton. “We are all public servants and our collective...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Mighty 990

Politics And Virtue Signaling! Mississippi Editor Sounds Off On Media

Y’all Politics Managing Editor Frank Corder has had enough of the theatrics. The Mississippi political expert joined Tim Van Horn on Wake Up Memphis today to discuss masks. Corder says there is a nationwide push to mask up again and that pressure is on Mississippi as well. He said that Governor Tate Reeves is being pressured by multiple entities to enact a statewide mask mandate. Thus far, Reeves, a Republican, has resisted and even pushed back against such wishes. He has held strong in the Magnolia State.

