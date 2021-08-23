BREAKING: Mississippians Who Refuse to Quarantine Could Face Jail Time

“Shelby County and most of Tennessee are experiencing high rates of community transmission of COVID-19. In large part, this is due to the low percentage of vaccinated people in the County and the State. The CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report for July 30, 2021 provides an example of how the Delta variant is highly transmissible. During July, multiple summer events and large public gatherings in the town of Barnstable County, Massachusetts, resulted in an increased number of COVID-19 cases, from zero cases per 100,000 persons per day on July 3rd to 177 cases per 100,000 persons by July 17th. In order to respond to the highly contagious Delta variant, the CDC recommends that all persons, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks in indoor public settings in areas such as Shelby County where COVID-19 transmission is high. www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov. Vaccination is the most important strategy to prevent severe illness and death.