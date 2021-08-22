Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

Letter to the Editor: A concern that Ducey is playing a 'dangerous game with our kids'

Arizona Daily Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe here in Arizona believe in fairness, caring for our communities, and for our children’s safety. I am disgusted by Governor Ducey’s latest actions to punish schools by holding out federally distributed COVID funds for any schools that put in place the recommended public health measures to protect children from this terrible virus. There is no valid medical or public health reason for this punitive decision.

