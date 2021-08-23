Samsung may not release a Galaxy Note 22 next year either

Apple's next smartphone, said to be called the iPhone 13, is expected to debut during the tech giant's next event in September. The iPhone 13 could be a noteworthy upgrade from Apple's earlier iPhones with a new design and updated camera for a similar price point to the iPhone 12 (here's how the rumored iPhone 13 compares to the iPhone 12). Although we could see the iPhone 13 in the next few months, Apple could also have interesting plans for a foldable iPhone rumored to be called the iPhone Flip. The latest buzz from YouTuber ConceptsiPhone shows concept art of the possible foldable Apple phone coming in four different color options: blue, red, gold and green. But, according to recent gossip from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, we may not see the iPhone Flip for another two to three years.