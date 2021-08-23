Cancel
Technology

Samsung may not release a Galaxy Note 22 next year either

By Ricci Rox
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung chose to take a break from the Galaxy Note series this year, eschewing the Galaxy Note 21 in favor of the Galaxy ZFold 3 and ZFlip 3. Fans of the Note series have been looking forward to a comeback with the Galaxy Note 22 but new information calls that into doubt.

