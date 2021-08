Is it really the final Friday before Labor Day Weekend? It's amazing how opening day can feel like it was both yesterday and eons ago, depending on your perspective. Anyway, we're looking at a typically full slate with 15 evening affairs. The marque matchup features a pair of second-place teams trying to get closer in the divisional race as well as challenging for the AL wild card as Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees visit Sean Manaea and the Oakland Athletics.