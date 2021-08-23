Anti-Vaxxers: 2500 Attend Mass Rally in Santa Monica to Protest Vaccine Mandates
First line responders and their supporters rallied at Tongva Park on Saturday to protest impending vaccine mandates. About 2500 people gathered under cloudy skies to hear speakers declare that if the city of Santa Monica makes vaccines a condition of their employment, they will lose their jobs. Several said they have put themselves on the front line and risked their lives for 18 months, starting before there were Covid vaccines.www.smobserved.com
