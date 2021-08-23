Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

Anti-Vaxxers: 2500 Attend Mass Rally in Santa Monica to Protest Vaccine Mandates

By JM Special to the Observer
smobserved.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst line responders and their supporters rallied at Tongva Park on Saturday to protest impending vaccine mandates. About 2500 people gathered under cloudy skies to hear speakers declare that if the city of Santa Monica makes vaccines a condition of their employment, they will lose their jobs. Several said they have put themselves on the front line and risked their lives for 18 months, starting before there were Covid vaccines.

www.smobserved.com

Comments / 150

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Santa Monica, CA
Health
Santa Monica, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Society
Santa Monica, CA
Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Santa Monica, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Protest Riot#Santa Monica City Council#Santa Monica College#Smc#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Florida judge says governor cannot ban school districts from requiring masks

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A state judge on Friday ruled that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' administration cannot ban public school districts from requiring face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, saying it overstepped its authority. The decision by 2nd Circuit Judge John Cooper marked an important turning point in...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed’s extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. In a speech given virtually to an annual...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden officials warn another Kabul attack 'likely' before US leaves

National security officials warned President Biden on Friday that another terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, is "likely" in the final days of the U.S. military mission in the country. Biden and Vice President Harris met with Pentagon officials and members of the president's national security team one day after a...
Posted by
Reuters

Biden administration urges localities to block evictions after court ruling

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has written to state and local officials urging that they block unnecessary residential evictions, after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ended a federal moratorium aimed at keeping people housed during the COVID-19 pandemic. A copy of the letter was seen by...
NBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. intelligence community still divided on COVID-19's origin -summary

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. intelligence community failed to resolve a sharp debate within the Biden administration over whether a Chinese laboratory incident was the source of COVID-19, U.S. officials said in a declassified summary on Friday. The report, issued by the Office of the Director of National...

Comments / 150

Community Policy