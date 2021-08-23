Cancel
Top Endeavor Agents Say CEO Ari Emanuel Got Rich on IPO While Their Stock Is ‘Underwater’ (Report)

By Rosemary Rossi
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Top agents and executives at Endeavor are at war with CEO Ari Emanuel, alleging that he got rich off the company’s IPO earlier this year while their stock shares in the firm went “underwater,” two insiders with knowledge of the situation tell TheWrap. In April, shortly before a public offering...

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

