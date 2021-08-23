'Pass Over' Review: Antoinette Nwandu's Play Reignites Broadway

Wendy is the latest attempt of many at the Peter Pan mythology – The Green Knight director David Lowery is due to have another go at this soon - that has been tried and tested over the years in many different ways. This is the take on the story from Benh Zeitlin, who you might remember from the Oscar nominated (that should have taken home the grand prize) drama Beasts of the Southern Wild. This is very much more of the same – if you didn’t like that you won’t like this – and even if you liked that there’s no guarantee you’ll like this as its largely negative reception critically suggests, but I was completely on its wavelength from the start, it feels like a reappropriation of the Peter Pan mythology for a new audience with all the stylistic flairs of a Terrence Malick film – the aesthetics and visuals are one of the best things about it, there’s an air of Lord of the Flies tribalism between a group of young children here – and the film presents fantasy by way of realism in a way that reminded me of Christian Petzold’s Undine, which updated the Mermaid mythology for the modern age in a haunting but unique approach. If you're a fan of that, chances are - you'll find yourself right at home with what Zeitlin is going for here.