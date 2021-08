Brockport, NY –After coming off of a winning season in 2019, the SUNY Brockport field hockey team has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2021 season. Returning for her fifth year, Head Coach Krista Archambeau looks to build off of the program's recent success. The Green and Gold will play 17 regular season games this fall, with eight being held on the Dr. Linda Arena and Class of '69 Field Hockey Venue at Eunice Kennedy Shriver Stadium.