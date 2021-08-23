Cancel
Midland, TX

MISD: Intersession now will be mandatory for some students

By Stewart Doreen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fall one-week intersession that is part of the new Midland ISD calendar will not be optional for students that failed state accountability tests. Midland ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey let parents know of the policy change in her weekly letter that was emailed Friday. Ramsey wrote that during the intersession week, “MISD will provide targeted academic interventions to accelerate the learning and academic growth of identified students. Students who previously did not pass the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) will be required to attend.”

