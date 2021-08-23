California should lead the way on universal voting
At a time when our democracy is on the defensive, the people of California should enact universal voting to ensure that all citizens can make their voices heard. The current fights over access to the ballot are important. All voters should have ample time to vote, the means to register to vote and enough locations to conveniently vote. An even bigger issue, though, is making voting an expectation, rather than an exceptional act that has to be continuously fought over.napavalleyregister.com
