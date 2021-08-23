Cancel
LOCAL ROUNDUP Night Owls drop Game 5, can clinch title Monday

The Eagle-Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a chance to clinch the title, the Kingston Night Owls dropped Game 5 of their North Shore Baseball League championship series to the North Shore Phillies 4-2 on Saturday. Jamie Velez and Daniel Trezpacz each had two hits to lead the Kingston offense, while Andrew Thibault made a few outstanding catches in center field.

www.eagletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

