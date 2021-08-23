The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1 Ending Explained: Did Maggie Die?

(This article contains spoilers for the Season 11 premiere of “The Walking Dead”) We knew coming into the final season of “The Walking Dead” that we were gonna need to keep an eye on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). While there’s not exactly any characters who love Negan or whatever, everybody in Alexandria watched him sit in that basement for six years and then play a key role in defeating the Whisperers. So some folks have at least gotten to watch him have a sort of redemption arc. But Maggie wasn’t around for most of that, so she still feels that same anger over that time he brutally murdered Glenn and Abraham right in front of her.