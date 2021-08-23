Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Heels Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Dusty Finish

By Carissa Pavlica
TV Fanatic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's an easy supposition that Jack's plan, such that it was, to teach Ace a lesson backfired horribly. In theory, it wasn't a bad idea to ask Ace to lose the fight. If Wild Bill hadn't come calling, dangling a future in the big leagues before him, Ace might not have seen that future snuffed out before an energized audience.

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Jim#Television#Combat#Dwl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why Maria LaGuerta Was The Worst Character on Dexter

It’s tough to find a lot of saints when it comes to sifting through the character profiles on a show like Dexter, but one of those that a lot of people were actually glad to see go was Maria LaGuerta since while she had plenty of development and a character arc that infuriated and annoyed a lot of people, she a needed antagonist that was supposed to be a protagonist. Explaining this character in great detail would take a while, so let’s just say that among all those in the show that connived and plotted to get their way when they wanted it, Maria was one of those that knew what she was doing was wrong and lamented it, but only after she’d made a mess of things. That’s typically the way of things on TV, in movies, and in real life, that a person is only sorry once they’ve managed to get something out of their system, but it was habitual for Maria since she was a rather cold individual when it came to her career and how far she could take it.
TV & VideosTVLine

The White Lotus, Heels, Nine Perfect Strangers

If you watched The White Lotus‘ season finale and thought Shane’s feces-related rant to the front desk might make our Quotes of the Week cut… well, you were right!. Fortunately, that’s the only sound bite in this week’s compilation that involves a bowel movement. (Whew!) Elsewhere in our collection of TV’s most memorable dialogue, you’ll find an animated Thanos pitching his “snap” plan to other MCU characters on What If…?, John Oliver’s accurate assessment of Jeopardy!‘s now-booted new host, and not one, but two absurd lines from Tyler Perry shows. (And he has no plans to write less ridiculous scripts.)
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Blue Bloods Season 12 is not coming to CBS in September 2021

We’re all ready for our favorite shows to return. The majority of them are back in September, but that’s not the case for Blue Bloods Season 12. CBS set its fall premiere dates during the summer, bringing the majority of its shows back in September. It’s great news for those who struggled with the delays last fall. It wasn’t until November that we saw most shows return, and that was with an on-off schedule.
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood And Tanner Novlan Tease The Bold And The Beautiful Sheila Drama

If there wasn't drama after a wedding, it wouldn't be The Bold and the Beautiful. Just after tying the knot with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Finn (Tanner Novlan) discovered evil Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is his biological mom. Now Steffy has forbidden her doctor hubby from seeing his birth mother, but will that keep them apart? MacInnes Wood and Novlan dished to Soap Opera Digest.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021 review: To root for Faye and Teddy or not, that is the question

If you’ve made it this far into Love Island 2021, then congratulations: the end is nearly in sight. Yep, after we’ve invested six and a half weeks of our summer in this show, things feel like they’re winding up. So where does that leave the new bombshells? With viewers naturally rooting for the couples who’ve been together longest (regardless of whether they’re actually suited to each other), any newcomers are given the mammoth task of attempting to prise apart the OGs, or simply make us care about them at all.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The Outpost Review: They Bleed Black Blood (Season 4 Episode 5)

It seems like everyone in the world has a word of advice for someone else. Drink more water, carry an umbrella, and make sure to stand up straight. Some of these words can be quite helpful, while others are just ramblings of a loudmouthed fool — it can be hell deciphering which ones to heed.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Ted Lasso Review: Carol of the Bells (Season 2 Episode 4)

If ever any series was essentially built to do a Christmas episode it’s Ted Lasso. And Season 2 Episode 4, “Carol of the Bells,” does not disappoint, offering a heartfelt half-hour of joy, humor, and the found family fuzziness that so often represents the best of this show. Any one...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Fantasy Island Review: Hungry Christine / Mel Loves Ruby (Season 1 Episode 1)

On Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 1, “Hungry Christine/Mel Loves Ruby,” we’re introduced to the magical realism of Fantasy Island in a slow but steady premiere. First, I have to admit that I’ve never seen the original Fantasy Island — and after this premiere, I most likely never will. Not for the reasons you’re probably thinking though.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Heels: Season One Ratings

Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) have both been part of successful drama series in the past and have each done their share of on-screen fighting. The Heels TV show is a very different kind of series, however. Will it win the battle for ratings? Will Heels be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
TV & VideosDecider

When Will ‘Heels’ Episode 2 Be on Starz?

If you enjoyed the first episode of Heels, you’ll be happy to know that the series gets so much better, which is saying a lot considering how much we enjoyed the pilot. Created by Michael Waldron with Mike O’Malley serving as showrunner, the new Starz drama centers on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. With the first episode in the books, we’re looking ahead to Episode 2. Titled “Dusty Finish,” the second installment centers on the fallout from the previous bout between Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig), as the former struggles with writing the next show while the latter goes into a tailspin.
TV SeriesCNET

The White Lotus season finale: That devastating ending explained

From the very first scene of The White Lotus, HBO's summer hit about entitled tourists on a Hawaiian vacation, we knew there'd been an unexpected death, and Sunday's finale finally revealed who died. While the six-part limited series ended up being far less big-twist murder mystery than sinister satire of class and white privilege, viewers filled social media and subreddits with detailed theories on which character didn't make it out of the idyllic White Lotus resort alive.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The White Lotus Review: Departures (Season 1 Episode 6)

The Pineapple Suite has been Chekhov’s gun, or in this case knife, all season. It finally goes off on The White Lotus Season 1 Episode 6, “Departures.”. It always seemed like Armond would be the one to die given his downward spiral, but his death is a different type of accident than I was expecting. The fact Shane’s obsession with getting the Pineapple Suite ends up killing Armond takes their feud to the extreme.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

SurrealEstate Review: Ft. Ghost Child (Season 1 Episode 5)

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 5, “Ft. Ghost Child,” delivers a change in tone that works to the story’s advantage. In a switch from previous offerings, this episode opens with Luke giving a sales pitch for a home while August and Father Phil attempt to exorcise the spirit in the house. The voiceover is an intriguing shift, giving us a glimpse of what the client sees as opposed to what Luke does.
TV ShowsIGN

Heels Series Premiere Review - "Kayfabe"

Heels premieres Sunday, Aug. 15 on Starz. Stephen Amell's first big post-Arrow project is a love letter to one of the actor's favorite entertainment mediums: professional wrestling. Amell, who's actually wrestled two huge, high-profile matches (one for WWE and the other for a pre-AEW gathering/merging of promotions), brings a harsh (but welcome) earnestness to this portrayal of the business, Heels, which is the best representation and dramatization of wrestling to hit the screen yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy