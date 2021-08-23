Cancel
Civale throws two scoreless innings | Indians minors roundup for Aug. 22

By From staff
News-Herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClippers (44-50): Host Omaha got to J.C. Mejia for six runs and four walks in 1 2/3 innings, and Triple-A Columbus lost, 14-4. Connor Marabell had two hits and an RBI for the Clippers. RubberDucks (59-36): Visiting Harrisburg scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and Double-A Akron couldn’t...

