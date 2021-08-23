Cancel
Guadalupe, CA

Guadalupe police officer accidentally shoots and kills a man

calcoastnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Guadalupe police officer fired his revolver at a wanted suspect on Saturday evening, but instead shot and killed an uninvolved resident who was sitting in his car. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers recognized a man at the intersection of Birch and Obispo streets as a suspect with an outstanding no-bail felony arrest warrant. An officer then fired at the wanted suspect, but hit 59-year-old Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado of Guadalupe, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

calcoastnews.com

Guadalupe, CA
