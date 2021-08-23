PantherUpWeekly, Aug. 23-29

It's the second full week of school, and the number of students and staff with COVID-19 continues to rise in Clarendon School District 2 schools. On Monday, the school district received reports that a group of students was exposed to COVID-19 at three CSD2 schools. Officials reported 135 students were quarantined after positive coronavirus cases from Manning Early Childhood Center, Manning Primary School and Manning Elementary School. On Tuesday, five students were quarantined after another positive case at MECC, and on Wednesday, 27 students and one employee were quarantined after a positive case at MECC.