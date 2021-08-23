Cancel
#PantherUpWeekly, Aug. 23-29

By Rex Booth, RHS Principal
theloganjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released updated guidance on proper use of face coverings within all public schools. At Russellville Independent Schools, and more specifically Russellville High School, we will be compliant with this updated guidance. Included below are a few of the key points from the new guidance document, but if you would like to review the document in its entirety, I have linked that https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NPrCWlW6CWOscH8xGBTVmNh0yi15MVbQ/view.

As we head into the first full week of school, I want to first thank you for a wonderful start to the school year last week. On day 1, we started by having the opportunity to come together as a school district and celebrate Opening Day with our t eme of “All Systems Go...Panther UP!” Mrs. Lisa Rose and Mrs. Juli Link worked very hard to ensure the high school embodied that theme, designing matching shirts for all high school teachers to wear in order to demonstrate unification on day 1.

