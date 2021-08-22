Cancel
Clouds and scattered showers tonight

By Michael Del Sontro
localdvm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Calm winds. Lows in the upper 60’s. Monday: A chance of morning showers and then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s. Tuesday: Sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

