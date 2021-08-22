Clouds and scattered showers tonight

Happy Friday! After some early evening showers and storms, heading into the overnight, all stormy weather should dissipate for most areas, but it may hang around for a bit across northeastern Maryland before dissipating. After the storms dwindle, we could see areas of patchy fog as low temperatures stay mild in the upper 60s to mid-70s. At times this weekend scattered showers and storms will blossom during the afternoon as a weak front moves in from the north and stalls. Looking ahead to next week, a storm in Canada will help to bring a cold front through our area Tuesday into Wednesday. In addition to the front, Ida, will be moving up from the south, bringing with it it’s rain. The center of Ida should remain south of the area, but we’ll have to watch out for possible flooding issues. With the possibility of overcast skies and periods of moderate rain, our daytime highs look to fall and hold in the 70’s. By next Friday, Ida will be long gone and sunshine and drier weather will be with us.