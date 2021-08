The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is releasing hot on the heels of the success of its live-action cousin, which has been quite popular on Netflix's streaming service, and to prep for the animated film's arrival on August 23rd, the video game adaptation has revealed new action-packed images giving us a look into the early life of Vesemir. Vesemir might be mostly known for being the mentor of the main protagonist of the franchise, Geralt of Rivia, but this movie will explore his younger days where he embarked on quite a few bloody adventures of his own.