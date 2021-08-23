This “cloud kicking” sport develops into a mobile game, which proves the potential of global distribution of high-quality goods

Cloud gaming is gaining popularity with the emergence of 5G enabled smartphones. As Low latency and high speeds are important for cloud gaming, delay of millisecond could mean difference of losing and winning. 5G technology offers high speed which is required for detailed and complex games rendered via cloud and will help the gamers to access high end games from any location and devices. Gamers are also looking forward to a better gaming experience which allows them to join various competitive and high stakes gaming in a big way. Additionally over the last few years, large population has access to high speed internet with smartphones and mainstream gaming consoles, which has accelerated the use of cloud gaming. The subscription based services are gaining a huge acceptance in the millennial generation as cloud gaming can be accessed with unlimited number of options and a flat monthly or yearly plan. Content Distribution Network (CDN) providers are looking forward to deliver rich gaming experiences and low latency at scale for multiplayers and are coordinating with telecoms to address rising bandwidth demands by identifying and targeting immersive gamers with better subscription offers, that offer routers optimized for high bandwidth gameplay.