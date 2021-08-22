Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Coronavirus Pandemic History

By George Kibildis
advertisernewssouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd thus remain a backward society. Parallels our Coronavirus havoc. One-hundred years and we are still cynical. In both eras science would be misunderstood. We have learned to not snip masks to smoke cigars,. But bare-face “mask slackers” are still ill avatars. History an Art or Science communiqué?. Both to...

www.advertisernewssouth.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Pandemic#Art#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. Politicsleedaily.com

Biden Administration To Announce Most Americans Will Need Corona Virus Booster

With various new variants of the coronavirus emerging, there is still so much we do not know about the efficacy of vaccines, their longevity, and the duration of protection. Scientists and researchers are actively looking into the possibility of booster shots. With the US being one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, the Biden Administration is set to Announce that most Americans will need Corona Virus Booster.
Worldcitizensjournal.us

Coronavirus Spreading Among The Vaccinated In Highly Vaccinated Countries

A recent study published by King’s College in London, which operates the ZOE COVID Study app to monitor COVID infection and vaccination rates, found that, as of July 15, 2021, there was an average of 15,537 new daily symptomatic cases COVID-19 among partly or fully vaccinated people in the United Kingdom—an increase of 40 percent from the previous week’s total of 11,084 new cases.1,2.
Public Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Taboo: Why has Africa emerged as the global coronavirus ‘Cold Spot’ — and why are we afraid to talk about it?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The first COVID-19 case in Africa was confirmed on February 14th, 2020, in Egypt. The first in sub-Saharan Africa appeared in Nigeria soon after. Health officials were united in a near-panic about how the novel coronavirus would roll through the world’s second most populous continent. By mid-month, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed four sub-Saharan countries on a “Top 13” global danger list because of direct air links to China. Writing for the Lancet, two scientists with the Africa Center for Disease Control outlined a catastrophe in the making:
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months due to the more transmissible delta variant. Initial reports from last week noted that the variant had spread to 15 cities, but that number had risen to 20 cities by Monday. The latest outbreak started July 20 with the variant detected on a plane that arrived at Nanjing Lukou International Airport during a routine cleaning.
Medical Sciencescitechdaily.com

Putting a Super Cork on the Coronavirus: New Hope in the Battle Against COVID-19

Therapeutic approach developed by Weizmann Institute scientists could spell new hope in the battle against COVID-19. Even though vaccines may be steering the world toward a post-pandemic normal, a constantly mutating SARS-CoV-2 necessitates the development of effective drugs. In a new study published in Nature Microbiology, Weizmann Institute of Science researchers, together with collaborators from the Pasteur Institute, France, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA, offer a novel therapeutic approach to combating the notorious virus. Rather than targeting the viral protein responsible for the virus entering the cell, the team of researchers addressed the protein on our cells’ membrane that enables this entry. Using an advanced artificial evolution method that they developed, the researchers generated a molecular “super cork” that physically jams this “entry port,” thus preventing the virus from attaching itself to the cell and entering it.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Italy reports 5 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 5,321 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 16 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,321 from 6,513. Italy has registered 128,068 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Thailand to explore injecting coronavirus vaccines under skin

BANGKOK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Thailand is studying the possibility of injecting coronavirus vaccines under the skin to try to stretch its limited supply, a health official said on Thursday, as the country races to inoculate the public faster amid a worsening epidemic. "Our previous experience shows that intradermal injections...
Advocacywkzo.com

In Thailand, an army of volunteers fights coronavirus

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Monk Phrompong Kaino, 33, works around the clock providing free COVID-19 swab tests for vulnerable people in high-risk Bangkok communities, part of a project by his temple that has reached more than 2,000 people in just over a month. He is one of thousands of ordinary people...
Worldwibqam.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Sydney’s COVID-19 infections hit a daily record on Wednesday, putting parts of the health system under pressure, while Japan is set to expand a state of emergency to eight more prefectures, taking the total to 21. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
Public HealthImperial Valley Press Online

The Latest: Sydney has new high for coronavirus infections

SYDNEY — Australia’s most populous state is reporting a new daily high of 356 coronavirus infections. The New South Wales government also reported four more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. The death toll since the latest outbreak was detected in Sydney in mid-June is now 32. One of the latest deaths is a man in his 80s who was infected overseas, while the rest caught the virus locally.
WeatherTelegraph

Live Coronavirus latest news: UK-wide antibody testing for Covid-positive people

Young staff 'should go back to office without jabs'. A UK-wide antibody testing programme will be launched for people who have contracted coronavirus, the Government has announced. The programme, which will offer tests to thousands of adults per day, aims to improve understanding and gain "vital" data about antibody protection...
Worldtelegraphherald.com

World Health Organization: 4 million new coronavirus cases reported globally

GENEVA -- There were more than 4 million new COVID-19 cases reported globally in the last week, driven mostly by spikes in the Middle East and Asia. That’s according to the World Health Organization’s latest weekly report on the pandemic. The U.N. health agency said today infections have been increasing...
Skippack, PAMontgomery News

Skippack Pharmacy's 'Superman' reflects on journey during coronavirus pandemic

For Dr. Mayank Amin, a pharmacist, owner of Skippack Pharmacy and local superhero, the COVID-19 pandemic has been quite a journey. Along with coordinating large-scale vaccination campaigns and getting to know hundreds of community members, the 36-year-old Lansdale native’s own family grew with the birth of his son, Jayce. Noting...
Public HealthThe Jewish Press

German Study: Increased Anti-Semitism Since Outbreak of Corona Pandemic

According to a study of the anti-Semitism, Research and Information Center RIAS e.V. in a study commissioned by the American Jewish Committee Berlin Ramer Institute, which has been cited this weekend by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, anti-Semitic conspiracy myths have been increasing since the beginning of the Corona pandemic. Increasingly, Jews are being held responsible for the spread of the virus and for government measures to contain it.
Public HealthMuscatine Journal

LETTER: I think the China laboratory unleashed the pandemic

I agree with some of the members on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee who recently reported the COVID 19 virus was leaked from the experimental virus laboratory in Wuhan China. Communist China exported the COVID 19 virus to the United States and the rest of the world, and it...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Britain reports 33,074 new coronavirus cases

LONDON — Britain reported 33,074 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily rate since July 23. The numbers are fueled by the delta variant, which is dominant throughout the U.K. Health experts say Britain needs to achieve a much higher level of vaccination if it hopes to control the disease. About 60% of the U.K. population has been fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy