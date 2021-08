A father in Sutter Creek, California, chose violence Wednesday—literally—during an argument with a school teacher over indoor masks. The dad spotted his daughter walking out of Sutter Creek Elementary School with a mask on, as consistent with the school’s indoor mask policy. He then began verbally attacking the school’s principal, prompting a male teacher to intervene. His choice words became hard punches when the dad attacked the teacher, leaving the teacher bleeding and bruised, according to Amador County Superintendent Torie Gibson. The teacher was later taken to a hospital for treatment and released Wednesday night.