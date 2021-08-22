Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Real Deal Happy Meal

By Mike McElroy
tallasseetribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"My food is to do the will of him who sent me and to accomplish his work." - John 4:34. Sometimes I look at the deals of the day on the McDonald’s app. One day last week, they offered “Buy one Happy Meal, Get One Free.” That brought back some memories. When our girls were little, the order was, "Two hamburger Happy meals, ketchup only, with Sprite." Later with our son, the drive-through mantra changed to, "Hamburger Happy Meal, ketchup only with Diet Coke."

www.tallasseetribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Happy Meals#Food Drink#Mcdonald#French#Free Fries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 50% Believe This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fish

Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Burger King

Your average Burger King location is generally not a place for deep thought and profound philosophy. By design, it's more of a designated zone for eager anticipation and consumption of delicious, greasy calories, and as anyone who's gotten stuck in a line behind that one person who inexplicably takes five minutes to work out what he wants to eat can tell, this can pose a problem if the customer hasn't done their homework.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fast Food Restaurant With The Worst Fish According To 27% Of People

The thought of ordering fish from the drive-thru might make some people cringe, but it's certainly not the worst thing you can get from your favorite fast food establishment. An especially popular menu item during the Lenten season when those of the Catholic faith abstain from meat on Fridays, fish products are also a favorite for year-round pescatarians, as well as those that enjoy a break from the typical hamburger from time to time.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

McDonald's Worker Just Revealed How Its Cookies Are Actually Made

It's hard not to think of McDonald's when fast food is mentioned. According to its website, the famous chain with the Golden Arches first opened in 1955 and it shows no sign of slowing down. Over the years, the menu has changed significantly, with innovative items and a diverse range of products sold internationally. While its core menu items have faced various controversial claims, many of the menu extras have remained on the sidelines until recently.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

This Is Paris Hilton's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant - Exclusive

Fans of Paris Hilton have undoubtedly already caught her latest project, the new comedic cooking show, "Cooking with Paris," on Netflix. While the show is mesmerizing thanks to the fashion and her friends and family who play sous chef to Hilton's home chef, Mashed couldn't help but wonder where Hilton likes to eat when she's on the go. Fortunately, she dished on her favorite fast food restaurant during an exclusive interview with Mashed.
RestaurantsPopculture

McDonald's Introduces New Sweet Treat to Menu

The McDonald’s menu is about to get a little sweeter! After expanding its McCafé menu eight years ago with the McCafé Bakery lineup, the beloved fast food chain is getting ready to offer its first limited-edition offering to join the McCafé Bakery, and it’s perfect for a morning drive-thru run! Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, McDonald's customers will be able to order Glazed Pull Apart Donuts, which promise to bring "bites of joy" for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Pizza Hut Is Already Bringing Back This Limited-Time Menu Item

Pizza Hut has definitely had its fair share of innovation over the years. In November 2020, QSR Magazine reported the arrival of a collab between Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat to bring plant-based meat topped pizzas to the masses, including Beyond Pan Pizzas, the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza, and the Great Beyond Pizza. There P'zones brought a rare calzone appearance to a chain pizza place, and they were so welcome that even Thrillist tried and loved them!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Amount Of Money This McDonald's Coke Bottle Sold For

McDonald's and Coke products may not have too much in common, but among the few similarities they share (aside from how good an ice-cold Coke tastes with a burger and fries) is how valuable their products can be. Collectors will pay up to $1,000 for a complete set of 1990s McDonalds Furby toys from Happy Meals (via Ranker). And a Coca-Cola serving tray featuring a painting by legendary American artist Norman Rockwell once sold at auction for $1,610 (via The Spruce Crafts). Indeed, the little plastic toys and glasses you remember from your childhood may be worth a small fortune!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 24% Think This Chain Restaurant Serves The Best Eggs

Eggs for breakfast seems like the simplest possible dish — well, next to just pouring a bowl of cereal, that is. The problem is that while anyone can cook an egg, not everyone can cook it well. Scrambled eggs often come out dry or runny, and eggs over easy really aren't easy at all. Unless you time them just right, either the whites are still slimy or the yolks are way too hard. Oh, and let's not even get into all of the perils that come with cracking eggs, such as getting an unexpected mouthful containing a crunchy little bit.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Your Next McDonald's Order Might Come On A Tray Instead Of In A Bag. Here's Why

Remember the good ol' days, when the entrance to McDonald's dining room wasn't locked, you looked the employee in the eye when you placed your order, and your Big Mac, fries, and drink were arrayed nicely on a plastic tray for you to take to your table? As the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on, you may have thought those days were gone for good. But we're finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, which might be the oncoming delta variant speeding in our direction. Nevertheless, as America marches arm in arm toward normalcy (some of those arms more vaccinated than others), McDonald's customers in some parts of the country are starting to enjoy the dine-in experience once again.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Does McDonald’s have all day breakfast in 2021?

As the best meal of the day, breakfast food is ready to kick-start your morning and wake you up for whatever you’ve got planned. And when it comes to fast food, McDonald’s breakfast is simply the best. Whether you’re big on McMuffins or cannot turn down their mouthwatering hotcakes, there’s a menu item for everyone. Even if you’re a vegan or vegetarian, the fruit and maple oatmeal is a great option. But of course, there has been one issue with McDonald’s breakfast — the hours.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

What 'Surprise And Delight' Means At Chick-Fil-A

When it comes to fast-food customer service, Chick-fil-A has a reputation for being the best in the game. It's why customers are willing to sit patiently in the drive-through despite Chick-fil-A's wait times being ranked the longest among popular fast-food chains (per QSR), and it's the main reason behind Chick-fil-A's financial success during the pandemic.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Best Fast Food Hash Browns According To 39% Of People

Fast food breakfasts like sausage and egg sandwiches, pancakes, and breakfast burritos really hit the spot, but let's be honest: They just aren't complete without a crispy hash brown on the side. More and more fast food restaurants jumped on the breakfast bandwagon over the last several years, after seeing competitors successfully pulling in early-morning drive-through commuters (via Eater.) And even though their morning sales took a hit during the pandemic when people were forced to stay home, the fast food giants have held onto their breakfast menus. They're eagerly eyeing customers' return to the daily commute, and the need for a quick-grab, hot breakfast.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Discontinued Their Grilled Chicken

There's no denying the fact that McDonald's is the patriarch of fast food chains. However, that doesn't mean the hamburger joint hasn't suffered through its fair share of hard times. Like many restaurants and businesses in 2020, McDonald's sales plummeted because of the pandemic, causing the franchise to reevaluate its menu (via Business Insider). McDonald's vice president of operations, Bill Garrett, told Business Insider that the chain would be dropping a handful of their offerings — including salads, buttermilk crispy chicken tenders, and grilled chicken sandwiches — in order to "simplify" the menu and focus on the "most popular choices." In the same statement, Garrett also said that the reduced menu would make things easier on the staff who are working during the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak. This probably explains why the grilled chicken sandwich has yet to return to the Golden Arches despite indoor dining reopening and people eating out more.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Don't Be Surprised If This Happens To Your Takeout Cracker Barrel Gravy

Going out to a restaurant is always an enjoyable experience – even more so now given the events of the last year - but if we're being honest, grabbing takeout might still be our favorite way to indulge in a meal. We're not alone in those sentiments either. According to Upserve, 60% of consumers in the United States order takeout or delivery at least once every week, and why wouldn't they? Delicious food from your favorite eatery that you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home while wearing cozy clothes and watching your favorite movie or TV show ... does it get any better than that?

Comments / 0

Community Policy