The Real Deal Happy Meal
"My food is to do the will of him who sent me and to accomplish his work." - John 4:34. Sometimes I look at the deals of the day on the McDonald’s app. One day last week, they offered “Buy one Happy Meal, Get One Free.” That brought back some memories. When our girls were little, the order was, "Two hamburger Happy meals, ketchup only, with Sprite." Later with our son, the drive-through mantra changed to, "Hamburger Happy Meal, ketchup only with Diet Coke."www.tallasseetribune.com
