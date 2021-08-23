Cancel
The Builders Home & Remodeling Show is the One Stop for Your Next Home Project

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (PRWEB) August 22, 2021. The 41st Annual Builders Home & Remodeling Show, presented by LP® Smartside® Trim & Siding, returns to St. Charles Convention Center September 24-26. The Show, produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis, gives area residents the opportunity to see more than 150 companies in 300 booths on both levels of the Convention Center.

