No. 8 Bulldogs beaten by No. 18 GMC

The preseason dress rehearsals are complete, so now it’s time for the curtain to rise on opening night. The Georgia Military College Prep School 2021 football season kicks off Friday night at home versus the Creekside Christian Academy Cougars. It will be just the second meeting ever between the two schools that play in different leagues. Creekside, a Georgia Independent School Association member in McDonough, took last year’s matchup in a 51-0 drubbing that saw the Bulldogs start 2020 on a sour note, for multiple reasons. First, no one wants to begin a 10-game regular season with such a lopsided loss. Second, GMC lost one of the most talented players on its roster, then-sophomore Caleb Bush, during the first series of the game to a season-ending injury.