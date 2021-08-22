Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

No. 8 Bulldogs beaten by No. 18 GMC

mgcccbulldogs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERKINSTON — No. 8 Mississippi Gulf Coast surrendered four goals after halftime to lose its first home game of the fall, losing 4-0 to No. 18 Georgia Military at Bary Thrash Field. Gulf Coast (0-2) played a fairly even first 45 minutes before GMC opened the scoring in the 54th...

mgcccbulldogs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Gmc#Perkinston#Gmc#Georgia Military#Itawamba#Mgccc#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Footballsection618.com

Bulldogs try to regain their bite

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Bulldogs have a new head football coach and new attitude for the new season. Matt Griffith has taken over the reins of a program that has had one winning season and playoff appearance since making it to the 4A semifinals back in 2012. The Bulldogs have gone 25-44 in those eight seasons, including 2-4 back in the spring COVID-shortened season.
Iola, TXKBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The 2021 Bulldogs are excited and looking forward to the upcoming season. The Bulldogs are coming off of their 9th consecutive playoff experience. After missing a couple games last season due to COVID-19 and losing in the bi-district round to Eldorado 51-44, the Bulldogs still have a sour taste in their mouth.
High SchoolPosted by
Union-Recorder

Bulldogs cream Creekside in opener

The GMC Prep football team avenged last year’s lopsided season-opening loss to Creekside Christian Academy Friday night. The now 1-0 Bulldogs more than did their part to defend their home of Davenport Field as they crushed the Cougars of McDonough 46-0. GMC was the faster and more physical of the two squads, not to mention much more prepared to play a regular season ballgame.
High SchoolPosted by
Union-Recorder

GMC Prep to kick off season at home

The preseason dress rehearsals are complete, so now it’s time for the curtain to rise on opening night. The Georgia Military College Prep School 2021 football season kicks off Friday night at home versus the Creekside Christian Academy Cougars. It will be just the second meeting ever between the two schools that play in different leagues. Creekside, a Georgia Independent School Association member in McDonough, took last year’s matchup in a 51-0 drubbing that saw the Bulldogs start 2020 on a sour note, for multiple reasons. First, no one wants to begin a 10-game regular season with such a lopsided loss. Second, GMC lost one of the most talented players on its roster, then-sophomore Caleb Bush, during the first series of the game to a season-ending injury.
College Sportsdeanbulldogs.com

Bulldogs Tabbed as ECFC Favorite

MARSHFIELD, Mass. – August 19, 2021– The Dean College football team earned five first-place votes and 45 points to be selected as the favorite in the 2021 Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) Coaches' Preseason Poll, as voted on by the league's seven head coaches. The Bulldogs are looking for a...
Pardeeville, WIWiscnews.com

Pardeeville Bulldogs

Coach: Bob Hepp, 2nd season (1-5) Last season: Due to COVID-19, the Eastern Suburban Conference didn’t host any league games, leaving Pardeeville to play a non-conference slate. While the Bulldogs were competitive in each of them, they finished with a 1-5 record. He’s going to be missed: Quarterback Peter Freye...
Crockett, TXmessenger-news.com

Bulldogs, Lions Meet in Preseason Scrimmage

CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldogs entertained the JV and Varsity squads from Franklin High School on a hot Friday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium. Enthusiasm was high on the sidelines, and a decent crowd gathered on both sides of the field to witness the beginning of high school football in East Texas.
Mississippi Statehailstate.com

Bulldogs Enjoy Productive First Scrimmage

STARKVILLE - Mississippi State held its first team scrimmage of the fall inside Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs worked on special teams start off the day before splitting into offense versus defense for the remainder of the afternoon. "I thought it was productive," said head coach Mike Leach....
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Youth movement underway for Bulldogs

A lot has changed for the Athens Bulldogs in a year. Certain COVID protocols are no longer in place from a year ago, when Athens played just six games in the shortened season. The hope for a normal 10-game regular season exists as the 2021 season gets underway, but it will be a new set of Bulldogs taking the field.
FootballBandera Bulletin

Bulldogs look good in football scrimmage

What a difference a football year can make. Just ask Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Joel Fontenot-Amedee. “I am very excited about this upcoming season,” he told the Bulletin, referring to the winless season last year. “We have a good group of seniors who have worked for months to...
High SchoolBeaumont Enterprise

Jasper Bulldogs host scrimmage

The Jasper High School Bulldogs opened their football season hosting the Diboll Lumberjacks for a scrimmage at the Dawg House in Jasper. The late afternoon started with the freshmen and junior varsity teams out on the field in what was a heat index well over 100 degrees. Both squads showed...
FootballThe Post and Courier

Bulldogs hungry to return to championship form

Silver Bluff's football players know how special they can be. They saw glimpses last season, when they rebounded from losing their first two games by a total of three points to end the year on a four-game winning streak - but no playoff berth. They had veteran talent last year...
Football247Sports

Bulldog Position Analysis: Cornerbacks

Over the course of the next week or so, we’ll break down the team position-by-position. We’ll talk about the progress made at fall camp and who is making the most gains to this point. Today, we look at the corners for the Bulldogs.
goldcountrymedia.com

Bulldogs trounce Mustangs, 56-14

It was a business-as-usual type performance for the Bulldogs in first game of the season at Monterey Trail on Friday night. The Bulldogs had to wait about a year in a half to avenge the loss to the Mustangs in the 2019 playoffs, but it was a well worth it, as Folsom rolled to a 56-14 victory. The Mustangs scored 38 points on the Bulldogs in that playoff game, but only managed one offensive touchdown Friday and that came on their first drive of the game, as Folsom’s defense was dominant.
Starkville, MShailstate.com

"Big Chief" Is All Bulldog

STARKVILLE – Gabe Cavazos Jr. has been affectionately known as "Big Chief" since he was a ninth grader at Lake Cormorant High School. Cavazos embraced the nickname right from the start and is now proud to represent both his Native American and Hispanic heritage as a freshman offensive lineman at Mississippi State.
Bell, FLWCJB

Countdown to Kickoff: Bell Bulldogs

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) -Bell finished the 2020 season with only two wins and was shut out three times, but the Bulldogs are ready to battle back this year with experience on their side. “This group excites me because we are so inexperienced,” said Bell Head Coach Joey Whittington. “We’re not...
Ottumwa, IAPosted by
Ottumwa Courier

Meet the Bulldogs on Friday night

OTTUMWA – Ottumwa Bulldog supporters are invited to the district’s annual Meet the Bulldogs at Schafer Stadium on Friday, starting 6 p.m. All fall athletes and cheerleaders will be introduced, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The schedule includes:. • 6 p.m. - 9/10 football scrimmage. • 6:30 p.m. - Introduction of...
Kearney, MOmycouriertribune.com

Bulldogs ready for cross country season

KEARNEY — In preparation for the upcoming cross country season, coaches from Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools filled out a questionnaire about achievements last season and what they look forward to heading into the 2021-22 season. The following is Kearney head coach Jeff Roberts’ answers. How many...
Midland, TXcbs7.com

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Midland Bulldogs

After a trip to the state semifinals last season, it’s state championship or bust this year for a very experienced Midland Christian team. Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast. PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Alpine Bucks. Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT. The Alpine Fightin’ Bucks always seem to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy