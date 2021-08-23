Rod Gilbert, Rangers legend, dies at 80

Aside from a trade for a big name center, the Rangers appear to be done for the offseason. They will head into the season with, for the most part, the same roster as last season. The theatrics were mostly with the ousting of John Davidson and Jeff Gorton, with the offseason reserved for one (bad) big trade, one big-ish signing, and minor moves there after. But was all of it what the Rangers needed? When it comes to grading the Rangers offseason, it’s more than just looking at the players brought in.