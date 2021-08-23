Rod Gilbert, Rangers legend, dies at 80
Rod Gilbert #7 of the New York Rangers skates on the ice during an NHL game against the California Golden Seals . (Photo by Melchior DiGiacomo/Getty Images) The New York Rangers family has lost a legend. Rod Gilbert passed away on Sunday at the age of 80. The Hall of Famer was a lifelong Ranger and a familiar face at Madison Square Garden. He was truly the greatest ambassador for the Blueshirts and he will be missed by everyone in the hockey world.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0