On August 22nd near 4:30 P.M. Sparks police, Sparks fire, and REMSA paramedics responded to Sparks Boulevard and Baring Way for a single vehicle crash. Officers learned that a Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper was traveling directly behind the vehicle southbound as it approached Baring Way. The vehicle had signaled to turn westbound onto Baring Blvd, but never made the turn - and struck a light pole.